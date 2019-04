Canada Post will be featuring the Nanaimo bar on a new stamp.

The stamp will be one of five that feature Canadian desserts.

The Nanaimo bar dessert will be featured along with Saskatoon berry pie butter tarts, a sugar pie and blueberry grunt.

The Nanaimo bar has been associated with its namesake Vancouver Island city since the no-bake recipe first appeared there in the 1950’s.

The stamps will be available beginning next Wednesday.