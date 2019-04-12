There’s a community clean up this weekend in Sahtlam and another at the Mill Bay Beach.

The Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association will be doing a litter clean-up around the Trans Canada Trail, the Duncan Chinese Cemetery and along local roads tomorrow (Sat).

Anyone from the neighbourhood is welcome and everything you need to participate will be provided, but if you do have your own gloves and a high vis vest it would be a good idea to bring them.

A BBQ and refreshments will follow the clean-up.

Volunteers are meeting at Currie Park at 10 and the clean up runs through to one o’clock.

Then, on Sunday from 10 to 2, the Reforestation Efforts of Everyone non-profit and local Mill Bay volunteers will be cleaning up the Mill Bay beach, roadway, and surrounding forests.

Each volunteer will receive a free gift of a tree to take home and be eligible to enter the Green Gifts Giveaway.