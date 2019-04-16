Oceanside RCMP has arrested a man who is accused of a multi-jurisdictional crime spree.

The 32-year-old Errington man is accused of using produced, fake credit cards and forged identification documents at several Island businesses dating back to the summer of 2018.

He was caught in Parksville after the owner of a store recognized the man who had used a fraudulent credit card in his business a couple of months ago.

The store owner followed the suspect at a safe distance and called the police who arrested the man on outstanding warrants.