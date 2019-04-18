Trump was uncooperative, panicked over Mueller investigation

The Mueller Report didn’t find any Russian collusion between Donald Trump or his staff during the 2016 presidential campaign.

However, the report does not exonerate him either, leaving the question of whether there was obstruction of justice up to congress. It does show the U.S. president wasn’t completely co-operative with the investigation and tried to control it.

Trump was panicking over the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his ties to Russia though. Trump is quoted in the report as saying “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’ m f—ed.”

Millennials better paid but more in debt that Gen-Xers

Stats Canada says millennials make more money and are wealthier than Gen-Xers, but they also have more debt because of higher mortgages

The numbers compare the financial position of both generations between 25 and 34-years-old. Millennial household incomes were $66,500 in 2016, compared to Gen-Xers’ $51,000 in 1999.

More U.S. products added to tariff exemption list

Another $110 million worth of U.S. products have been added to Canada’s exempt list for retaliatory tariffs.

Last month’s federal budget shows those tariffs have netted $1.04 billion since they were first brought in last summer. They were in response to the U.S. slapping 25 per cent and 10 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Canada’s top earners paying more tax

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to have Canada’s richest pay more tax seems to have worked.

New numbers show the country’s top earners paid 25.1 per cent of the overall personal taxes in 2017, up 0.9 per cent from the year before. The Liberals raised taxes on all income above $200,000.

Warrants not required for communications between minors, predators

The Supreme Court says Canada’s police forces don’t need warrants to get a hold of communications sent by sexual predators to minors.

The decision was a unanimous one, ruling that explicit messages sent to a minor don’t qualify as private. The case stems from the 2014 conviction of a Newfoundland man who was sending explicit messages to what he believed was a 14-year-old girl but was actually the police.