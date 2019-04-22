The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board has handed out the Commercial Building Awards and a number of Cowichan projects brought home some hardware.

The Best Western Cowichan Valley Inn in Duncan was named best in the renovation category.

The hotel underwent a 4 million dollar makeover, refurbished 42 rooms and added an additional floor to boost the building to 64 rooms in total.

The Parhar Business Park of Duncan received a merit award in the industrial category.

The business park is designed with energy efficiency in mind and has extra safety measures built in.

In the institutional category, Brentwood College Athletic Facility of Mill Bay won a merit award.

The new state of the art athletic facility includes gymnasiums, a fitness centre, squash courts, and office space.

Meade Creek Recycling Facility of Lake Cowichan won a merit award in the civic buildings category.

The there award celebrates the best in commercial, community and industrial buildings north of the Malahat on Vancouver Island.