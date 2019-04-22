Elizabeth May walked down the aisle on Earth Day Monday.

The Green Party Leader married British Columbia entrepreneur John Kidder at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.

Kidder, who is 71 and from Ashcroft, B.C., is the brother of the late Margot Kidder.

Kidder ran for the Green Party federally and is a founder of the provincial Green Party.

The pair met about five years ago but were not serious until the Green Party convention last September.

May wore a dress designed by a woman from Salt Spring Island.

Wedding guests included Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA, Sonia Furstenau and Jody Wilson-Raybould, who is rumoured to be possibly considering a Green Party run in the next federal election.