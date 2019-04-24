BC parents want vaccine records presented to schools

Over a quarter of British Columbian’s believe in a tax break for parents with vaccinated children. That’s according to a study from the Children’s Hospital and University of BC. The same amount believes parents who don’t have their children’s records up to date should be fined or denied child tax benefits. Another three quarters of British Columbian’s would like parents to present vaccination records to schools before their kids can enter.

Oil prices hit six month high

Drivers are feeling the pinch at the pumps this morning as gas prices rose overnight. On average gas rose 2-cents a litre as oil prices hit their highest price in six months. Industry experts are blaming US President Donald Trump for no longer waiving sanctions on countries importing oil from Iran.

Status quo for charges laid from driving high

Police forces across Canada say they aren’t arresting more drivers for drug impaired driving. Cannabis has been legal for six months but according to a poll done by The Canadian Press most police departments say they haven’t seen either an increase or decrease in charges. Many departments did say it was too early to tell and data was not yet available.

Numbers of dead continues to climb in Sri Lanka

The death toll is up to 359 in the Easter weekend suicide attacks in Sri Lanka. Officials admit there was a failure in the system when intelligence reports were not heeded that an attack at churches would happen soon. ISIS has claimed responsibility and another 18 people have been arrested bringing the number of people in custody up to 58.

Singh alleges sexual abuse in new memoir

The federal NDP leader is speaking out about being sexually abused as a boy. Jagmeet Singh revealed the abuse in his new book “Love & Courage”. He says he was abused by his martial arts instructor and hopes speaking out about it now will help others.

Biden looking to get Democratic leadership

Former American Vice President Joe Biden will run for the country’s top job. The 76-year old politician will launch his presidential campaign tomorrow. Biden joins a crowded race of 20 candidates for the Democratic leadership. Americans go to the polls in 2020.