Island Health is reporting there has been an increase in overdoses in the Valley over the past week.

If someone is overdosing, a bystander should call 9-1-1 right away, provide rescue breathing and give Naloxone, if it’s available.

For safer use, Island Health suggests users do a tester, that is, try a little before a regular dose; fix with a friend; stagger the use of drugs with friends; carry Naloxone, and use at an overdose prevention site.