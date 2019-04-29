The province has introduced legislation that, it says, will better protect children and youth from dangerous work, and deliver improved support for workers whose rights have been violated.

Minister of Labour Harry Bains said the proposed amendments touch on four priority areas of employment standards.

* better protect children and youth from dangerous work;

* make it easier for workers to get help when they feel their rights have been violated;

* provide more job protection to people dealing with difficult personal circumstances; and

* ensure people are paid the wages they are owed – and that those that violate the law do not have an unfair economic advantage.

The working age for children will be raised from 12 to 16, however, “light work” like stocking shelves or paper routes will be allowed and the work hours will be further defined.

There will be unpaid job protection leaves for workers who need to look for a new home because they are fleeing domestic violence, or need to care for a critically ill family member.

Employers will be prohibited from withholding tips or other gratuities from workers, deducting amounts from them, or requiring them to be turned over to the employer.