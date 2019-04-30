Sonic the Hedgehog trailer is released. Screenshot from trailer - above.

The trailer for a movie shot in Ladysmith, among other places on Vancouver Island, was released today (Tues).

The official trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog”, stars Jim Carrey and James Marsden and you can find a link to the trailer here.

The $90-million film transformed Ladysmith when it was shot in the town last year.

Movie crews were also shooting the film along Highway 19 near Bowser last September.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is due out in theatres in November.