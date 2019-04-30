Stage One water restrictions take effect tomorrow.

The restrictions are for the City of Duncan, North Cowichan, Cowichan Valley Regional District, Cowichan Tribes, Town of Lake Cowichan, Ladysmith, Diamond Improvement District, Chemainus First Nation, Mill Bay Water District, and Cowichan Bay Waterworks.

In Stage 1, homeowners in “even numbered” addresses can water their lawns and gardens from 7 to 9 in the morning or 7 to 9 in the evening on “even numbered days”.

It’s vice versa for odd-numbered homes.

Filling pools and hot tubs, washing vehicles or boats, washing driveways, houses and sidewalks is still allowed.