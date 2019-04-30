Hockey Canada is in receipt of a 109-page bid from the Nanaimo Clippers and the Nanaimo Hospitality Association for the 2021 National Junior A Hockey Championship.

The two organizations started working together on the project back when the World Junior Exhibition Game came to Nanaimo.

The Czech Republic played Slovakia last December 19th in front of a sold-out crowd at the Frank Crane Arena.

Tali Campbell, Director, Business Operations for the Nanaimo Clippers says without the support of the Hospitality Association the club couldn’t make the bid work.

Dan Brady, the Executive Director for the Nanaimo Hospitality Association is one of the key members of the Host Committee that put together the bid.