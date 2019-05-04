The Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities is partnering with the regional districts throughout the island and Sunshine Coast to help residents reduce, reuse, and recycle properly.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is part of the group that is launching the “Recycle Right at Home” campaign and CVRD Solid Waste Technician Chloe Boyle said incorrect recycling practices is a widespread issue across jurisdictional lines.

“There’s a lot of other regional districts and local governments that are facing the same problem with recycling, with people putting the wrong things in their recycling bin or maybe getting a bit confused about what exactly needed to be done to recycle properly,” said Boyle.

Boyle said it’s important to have regional districts all over Vancouver Island on board with this program because people travel all over the island.

“We recognize that there are residents that move across the region, so people might live in Victoria but come north in the summertime and we need to make sure those people are still recycling things properly,” said Boyle.

This campaign provides information on how to recycle responsibly at home and make waste reduction a reality.