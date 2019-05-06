With summer drought becoming the new normal across the Cowichan region, residents are encouraged to use the New Normal Cowichan website as a reference point for information on water restrictions.

Each year from May 1st to October 31st, every household in the region moves to Stage 1 water restrictions to conserve water.

After that, water restrictions can vary between water systems and jurisdictions as the year goes on.

Some water systems or jurisdictions will move to a higher stage of water restrictions earlier than others.

That’s where New Normal Cowichan comes in.

It’s expected the information on the website will make it easier for residents to know what water restrictions impact them.

The site also has information about drought and water storage levels, tips for reducing consumption, and real-time data including the water restrictions applicable to each home.