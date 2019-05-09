A 54-year-old motorcyclist has died from injuries he sustained when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a van on Nanaimo Lakes Road.

The collision happened near South Forks Road around 6:20 Tuesday.

Witnesses to the crash including BC Paramedics, attempted emergency first aid on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle involved was driven by a 59-year-old man.

Also in the van was his wife and 7-year-old grandson and the trio had minor injuries.

While the investigation is only in the preliminary stages, it appears the speed of the motorcyclist may have been a contributing factor in the collision.