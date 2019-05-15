If we get some nice weather, the BC Ferries terminals will be even busier than anticipated during the Victoria Day long weekend.

To plan for the increased traffic volume, the transportation giant is adding 92 sailings from Thursday through Sunday.

While the August and Canada Day long weekends are the busiest weekends of the year, the Victoria Day long weekend is in the top five and Communications and Media Relations Manager with BC Ferries Astrid Braunschmidt said making a reservation is a good idea.

“Making a reservation certainly does guarantee your sailing of choice, we have posted a travel planning section on our website,” said Braunschmidt. “It’s a bit of a grid so customers can see which are typically the most popular sailings and which traditionally have less traffic.”

Braunschmidt said, “If they don’t have a reservation they can plan accordingly, we recommend that people look at that if they are not making a reservation or haven’t been able to for this travel time.”

BC Ferries is adding 15 sailings to the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route.