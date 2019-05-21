Loaner lifejackets will be on hand at Fuller Lake from now until September. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

North Cowichan is once again providing loaner lifejackets at Fuller Lake Park in Chemainus.

The loaner lifejackets will be on hand there from now until September.

Lifeguards will be on duty at the park seven days a week from noon to 6 between June 29th and August 25th.

The Canadian Red Cross reports that every year, an average of 160 Canadians drown while boating.

Of those, 87 per cent are not wearing a lifejacket or don’t have it properly secured.

A study of long-term trends indicates that the use of safety equipment, such as a lifejacket or PFD, would greatly reduce the number of fatalities.