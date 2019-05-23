Over the next four years, farmers and researchers across the province will be working together to demonstrate and evaluate technologies and practices that increase the resilience of British Columbia’s (B.C.) farms and ranches as producers adapt to a changing climate. (Sharon Vanhouwe, my coastnow.com staff)

The University of British Columbia is leading a project with vegetable producers in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Kootenay and Boundary regions where on-farm trials will be used to implement, monitor and model soil and water management practices

Changing climate conditions are also resulting in shifting pest populations, and one project will test new pest management solutions with blueberry growers in the Lower Mainland.

Another will increase access to pest management resources for small-scale berry and vegetable producers in the Lower Mainland and the Squamish region.

All 10 projects will include field trials, demonstrations and the development of producer-focused informational resources that will allow research results to be shared broadly.