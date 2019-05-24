Local Injury Lawyer turns Challenges into Possibilities

Personal Injury lawyers exist to help you during one of the worst times in your life – after an accident, when you or a family member are injured. Whether you’ve been involved in a collision as a driver, cyclist or pedestrian, accidents are an unexpected occurrence and often a painful, emotional and confusing event with mild to severe health repercussions. Like most people who have been injured and believe the accident was someone else’s fault, you will likely feel angry, particularly if you’re unable to work, in pain, financially strained and facing a long recovery. Who do you turn to?

While you don’t have to hire a personal injury lawyer if you want to deal with ICBC yourself, many who have ventured down that path didn’t know what they were up against and found that a ‘DIY’ approach to ICBC can cause even more stress and frustration during an already trying time in their lives.

Meet Morgyn Chandler, Partner and lawyer at Helpforme Personal Legal Services. “I don’t like to see anyone at a disadvantage,” Morgyn says, “and that’s what happens in an ICBC claim. The injured party is entering the playing field without any notion of what the rules are, and the other party – ICBC – wrote the rule book. I get the greatest satisfaction from helping people through an incredibly difficult time and then leading them to the best result, for them.” With over 10 years of experience as a trial lawyer in BC, Morgyn Chandler has earned a strong reputation from past client referrals and a track record of winning exceptional rewards for her clients.

“I was referred to Morgyn Chandler by a friend after a frustrating 18 months of trying to deal with ICBC myself. As soon as I met Morgyn, I felt completely comfortable and knew that I would be taken care of. The relief of not having to deal directly with ICBC and the ability to have my treatments covered while my case was being dealt with took a huge burden off of me.

Morgyn checked in with me and asked about my health on a regular basis. She had me referred to specialists and treatments that I had no idea were available which benefited my recovery greatly. After I met Morgyn, every step of the way was easy. I was supported completely and listened to every time I contacted her, even if it was just to vent my frustration with the ICBC process. Morgyn was able to negotiate a settlement with ICBC, which I am extremely happy with and was more than I expected. I will be forever grateful for the assistance she provided to me and will be using Helpforme/Hammerberg Lawyers for any future legal needs.” – Emily H., Personal Injury Client.

Without a doubt, Morgyn Chandler can help guide you through the claim process, protect your interests, tackle the complexity, cut through the red tape and deal with the insurance company, and recover money to compensate you for your losses. She’s got “all the right stuff,” and she’s a local.

“I chose Personal Injury law because I wanted to work directly with people and make a difference in their lives. Specifically, I was always drawn to areas in which there is a power imbalance and I wanted to be able to even the odds for the underdog. Helping individuals deal with large corporations seemed like the perfect fit. Personal Injury allows me to make a difference for injured clients and their families, and at the end of the day, help them get back on track and moving forward.”

Morgyn was born in Vancouver, moved to Victoria at a young age and spent her formative high school years in the Cowichan Valley. Morgyn’s husband, Derek Kaufmann, grew up in Duncan. After 15 years of living in Vancouver, the couple was itching to move back here and bought a house in Duncan a few years ago. They enjoy hiking with their dogs, paddle boarding, kayaking and the outdoor lifestyle the Cowichan Valley offers.

When asked what sets her apart from other Personal Injury lawyers, Chandler says, “I genuinely care about the well being of my clients and I work to make their lives better. I’m excellent at what I do, and I’m approachable. I love meeting new people and learning about their lives, both the challenges they face and their successes. I’m a go-to resource for people in my community who don’t know what path to take, or even what questions to ask.”

Chandler is a Partner at Helpforme, the Personal Legal Resources division of Hammerberg Lawyers LLP, celebrating its 20th Anniversary this May. Her practice areas include Personal Injury, Estate Litigation, Insurance Denials and Product Liability, and she can be reached at www.helpforme.ca.



