It’s officially the end of an era, as the Island Savings Centre is reverting back to its old name, the Cowichan Community Centre.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District board made the decision earlier this week and re-branding of the facility will include all signage inside and outside the building, uniforms, and printed materials.

The ten-year naming rights sponsorship agreement expired in early October of last year and after a Request for Proposals for a new sponsor didn’t have the desired results, the Island Savings Centre Commission made the recommendation to the CVRD board.

The changes are effective immediately.