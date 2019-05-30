Prime Minister Trudeau and U.S. Vice President talk trade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice President Mike Pence appeared before the media in Ottawa after day-long discussions that focused on the ratification of the new NAFTA.

Trudeau again expressed his confidence that this is a good deal for all three countries, with Pence saying he is confident the deal will be passed by a stalled Congress. The PM and the VP also discussed China.

Tentative agreement in labour dispute over BC ports

A tentative agreement has been reached in a labour dispute that threatened to shut down all ports in British Columbia, costing the Canadian economy billions of dollars every day.

About 65-hundred longshore workers at ports from Metro Vancouver to Prince Rupert had already begun to set up picket lines as a lockout notice issued by the BC Maritime Employers Association expired this morning.

Trash on the way back to Canada from the Philippines

Sixty-nine containers of rotting Canadian trash are almost fully loaded onto a ship at a Philippine port and will be departing for Vancouver later today.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she is cautiously optimistic the nearly six-year saga between Canada and the Philippines over the illegal shipment of garbage is almost over.