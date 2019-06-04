In April 2019, Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, announced the appointment of a retired labour lawyer, Janet Patterson, to undertake the independent review. (Photo by Andrei Stratu on Unsplash)

The public is being invited to comment on the province’s workers’ compensation system.

The goal of the consultations is to shift the system to become more worker centred and to increase worker and employer confidence with the compensation program.

The public and interested stakeholders are invited to share their views until July 19th.

There will be public hearings in 14 communities around the province, including in Nanaimo.

Half the times will be reserved for injured workers to ensure their views are heard about what an improved workers’ compensation system should look like.

People can submit written feedback by email to Info@wcbreview.ca or by filling in a questionnaire online. Details of the engagement process and a link to the questionnaire can be found here: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/workerscompensationreview/

Anyone wishing to present their views in person to the reviewer is asked to book a time in advance, using the email address above or by phoning 1 833 633-6790 (toll-free within B.C.).