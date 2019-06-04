For the first time, the annual budget consultation process is kicking off in June, instead of September, to allow more time for review of the results of the consultation. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

The Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services has opened its Budget 2020 consultations.

British Columbians can share their priorities and recommendations for the next provincial budget throughout the month of June 2019.

Committee members include Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast said the consultation is a unique opportunity to have your views heard.

“Sometimes those priorities get reflected in the budget. So, I encourage everyone who has an opportunity, or if the committee is coming to their community, or if they feel like writing an email to let members of all sides of the house know what their priorities are and we will deliberate and pass the information on to the minister of finance.”

You can participate by speaking with the committee in person or via teleconference at one of 15 public hearings.

You can also provide a written audio or video submission or fill out an online survey.

The consultation will close Friday, June 28th.

The committee intends to release its report with recommendations for the next provincial budget in late July or early August.

Details on how to participate, including registering for a public hearing, are available on the committee’s website: https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget