The Green Party's Paul Manly won the seat in a byelection back in early May with better than 37 per cent of the vote. (Photo supplied)

Paul Manly, the MP for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, is getting his feet under him after a couple of sessions in the House of Commons.

He will be in his home constituency this weekend and has several public appearances planned.

The Royal Canadian Sea Cadets of “AMPHION” are holding their 75th Annual Ceremonial Review and Manly will join the ship’s company and other guests for the event today (Sat).

Later today, he will march with the Green contingent in the Nanaimo Pride Parade and take part in other celebrations including the Nanaimo Pride Society Dance.

Monday, he will cut the ribbon at the official opening of his new constituency office at 11.

It’s located at 103 – 495 Dunsmuir Street in Nanaimo.

He was sworn in May 27th and has been officially on the job in Ottawa since then.

He said he jumped in with both feet right away.

“I am making inroads talking to different ministers, parliamentary secretaries, taking an approach that’s non-confrontational and just really trying to see what I can do for the riding hoping I can chip away on some issues that way.”