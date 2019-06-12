If anyone has information on the location of this bike or who is responsible for the theft, please call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477. (Photo provided by the Nanaimo RCMP)

The Nanaimo RCMP say a young couple who travelled from Belgium to honeymoon in B.C. have received a rude welcoming.

Around 2 o’clock Sunday the couple decided to check out Collier Dam in the Harbour City.

Their motor home was parked in the upper parking lot with their 15,000 dollar E-bike locked to the back bike rack.

When they got back, about an hour and a half later, the bike was gone and the lock, which had been cut, was found lying on the ground.

If anyone has information on the location of the bike or who is responsible for the theft, Nanaimo RCMP would like to hear about it.