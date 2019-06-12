A medical emergency on the Queen of Oak Bay resulted in a vessel having to turn around 20 minutes into the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay sailing.

Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries said medical personnel was on board and they recommended the boat turnaround.

“We did have a customer with a medical emergency on board the Queen of Oak Bay this morning, shortly after 7 am,” said Marshall. “Because of privacy reasons I can’t go into the nature of the emergency, but there was some emergency personnel on board and they did advise that this person needed medical attention as soon as possible.”

The 8 pm sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay has been cancelled and so has the return trip to Horseshoe Bay, scheduled to depart at 10:10.