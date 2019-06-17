BC Ferries will be adding extra sailings for the summer season beginning this Friday.

The seasonal adjustments to sailing times means, among other things, there will be a 6:25 sailing in both directions daily between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

Three ships will service the route, and deliver up to 24 sailings per day.

Between Tsawwassen and Duke Point, beginning on June 26th, two vessels will provide 16 sailings per day.

The most popular travel times during the summer are generally Thursday and Friday afternoons, and Saturday morning.

Sunday afternoon is the most popular time for people to return from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

To avoid sailing waits, BC Ferries is recommending customers reserve, or travel outside those times.