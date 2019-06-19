Details of mandatory reporting of students' immunization status, which is planned for September 2019, will be released in the near future. (Photo from Pixabay)

From April 1st to May 30th, 15,796 doses of measles-containing vaccines have been administered by health authorities to kindergarten to Grade 12 students.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix said he’s particularly pleased to see teenagers step up to the plate to get their vaccinations up to date.

“There are always voices out there opposing immunization, but the vast number of people understand that immunization makes their children safe and other children safe. And our plan throughout this campaign has been to bring our records up to date so we are ready for a measles registration system.”

Dix said last month, health authorities reviewed more than 566,000 records of students from kindergarten to Grade 12 and found more than 87 per cent of them have their immunizations up to date, 7 per cent have had one dose and 5 per cent had none.

Efforts to raise measles immunizations are continuing, with 230 in-school clinics and more than 900 regularly scheduled public health clinics planned through the end of June.