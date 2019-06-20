Gasbuddy dot com senior analyst Dan McTeague said price margins are way higher than they should be here.”It’s costing most gas stations today about a dollar 20 to a dollar 21 to buy their fuel, taxes in. The difference between that dollar 21 and a dollar 49 in many stations, 28 cents a litre, that’s more than double the norm.”

In Metro Vancouver, gas sold at an all-time high of $1.70 a litre in late April, but has dropped dramatically since then.