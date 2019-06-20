The Green Party's Paul Manly won the seat in a byelection back in early May with better than 37 per cent of the vote. (Photo supplied)

The rookie Green Party MP for Nanaimo/Ladysmith called on the Liberal government in the House of Commons to ban the climate destroying practice of fracking.

Paul Manly said such a move would show the government is serious about taking climate action.

“I am astounded to learn that this government thinks it can use Article 6 of the Paris Accord to earn carbon credits for exporting fracked gas to Asian markets. Does the government not realize that fracked gas has the same carbon footprint as coal?”

To which, Sean Fraser, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment answered.

“While I am aware of Article 6 in the Paris agreement given that our government was key in facilitating the negotiation of that agreement, our plan to reduce emissions is not to displace global emissions by producing more and more oil and gas products in Canada but actually to reduce our consumption of gas products in Canada as well.”

Fraser said the Liberal government is doing that by putting a price on pollution, moving towards 90 per cent of our electricity being generated from non-emitting resources by 2030 and by making investments in public transit and green technology.