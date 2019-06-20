It’s a sign of the times, as the Town of Ladysmith, the Diamond Improvement District, and the Stz’uminus First Nation are going to stage three water restrictions.

In the face of seemingly endless hot, dry weather, this move is a result of low precipitation levels, and the increasing wildfire risk.

Under the stage three designation, lawn sprinkling, watering new lawns, filling pools and hot tubs, or washing vehicles, houses, RV’s, boats, trailers, sidewalks or driveways are all prohibited.

Hand-watering of trees, shrubs, and gardens is permitted for two hours a day, between seven and nine in the morning or between seven and nine in the evening.

Micro or drip irrigation is permitted for four hours a day.