So far, the Coastal Fire Centre has not implemented a campfire ban and it's looking like Canada Day long weekend campers may even be able to enjoy a campfire. (Unsplash)

So far, the Coastal Fire Centre has not implemented a campfire ban and it’s looking like Canada Day long weekend campers may even be able to enjoy a campfire.

Fire Information Officer, Donna MacPherson said it was starting to look like a campfire ban was going to implemented but the weather turned.

“At this point, we just have the category 2 fire prohibition in place in our area.”

She said the Centre had been considering a campfire ban but the downturn in weather, plus a little bit of precipitation, made it so they could hold off.

MacPherson said they’ll look at the situation again for next week, but the Coastal Fire Centre forecaster is predicting some rain in the middle of next week that could be widespread.

She said they are hopeful that will happen.

If you are hoping to have a campfire, check with the local authority as well because there may be further restrictions in place.