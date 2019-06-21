Cowichan Valley Regional District officials say four park playgrounds in the Shawnigan Lake Village are now at or are approaching, the end of service use.

The District is inviting resident input on the future of the playgrounds Elise Miles Park, Old Mill Park, Galland Park, and Gibsons Park.

Officials will need to start making decisions to establish the direction, replacement priorities and funding for the playgrounds so they can continue to serve the overall Village community.

Residents are encouraged to drop into the CVRD office and share their thoughts and ideas on types of play apparatus for children of all ages.