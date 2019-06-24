Legislators in California, Oregon and Washington have proposed bills to end the bi-annual time change and observe Daylight Saving Time year-round. (Unsplash)

British Columbians are invited to share their views on how time should be observed in B.C.

Most areas of B.C. “spring forward” into daylight saving time during summer months and “fall back” to standard time in the winter.

Premier John Horgan says as our neighbours in the western United States move toward permanent daylight saving time, it’s a good time to think about what will work best for this province.

The online survey will be available from now until July 19th.

You can find a link to the survey here.

It will take about five minutes to complete.

In addition to the online survey, organizations and individuals are invited to provide written submissions.