More information and details on how to apply: imaginenative.org/digitalprojectprize. (Image from Camille Fillion (NFB Interactive)

The National Film Board of Canada and the imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival have launched a call for Indigenous voice artists and a 50,000 dollar prize is on the line.

Indigenous voice artists can apply.

The project can be anything from a new kind of music video to a live performance.

Whatever it is, it should showcase words and voices of Indigenous artists.

Hip Hop or rap artists, spoken word artists, poets singers, audio storytellers and podcasters can apply.

The completed project will be exhibited and performed at the imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival in 2020, and distributed online.

The application deadline is August 24th of this year.