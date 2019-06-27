The Laketown Shakedown comes to Laketown Ranch from tomorrow through Sunday and those who are coming to the event have a few things they need to keep in mind.

Parking on the highway is not permitted, there are no early bird load-ins allowed, people should plan to arrive after 9 am.

While the BC Wildfire Service isn’t issuing a campfire ban this weekend, there are to be absolutely no wood fire pits or charcoal cooking devices.

If you plan on using a cook stove, barbeque, or propane fire pit you must have a fire extinguisher at your campsite.

No pets are allowed on the site, with the exception of registered service dogs.

