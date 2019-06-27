Things to Remember Ahead of Laketown Shakedown
Laketown Shakedown. Supplied by Holly Dias.
The Laketown Shakedown comes to Laketown Ranch from tomorrow through Sunday and those who are coming to the event have a few things they need to keep in mind.
Parking on the highway is not permitted, there are no early bird load-ins allowed, people should plan to arrive after 9 am.
While the BC Wildfire Service isn’t issuing a campfire ban this weekend, there are to be absolutely no wood fire pits or charcoal cooking devices.
If you plan on using a cook stove, barbeque, or propane fire pit you must have a fire extinguisher at your campsite.
No pets are allowed on the site, with the exception of registered service dogs.
