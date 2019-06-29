Update: Heather Mountain hiker found safe and sound.

The search continues for a woman who went missing on Heather Mountain in the Lake Cowichan area on Thursday afternoon.

A representative from Cowichan Search and Rescue teams from Ladysmith and Metchosin as well as a dog and its handler are joining 15 search and rescue members in the hopes of finding the woman.

She is 55-years-old and was separated from her group when they were making their way down the mountain from the snowcapped top on Wednesday.

If you have any information, call the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.