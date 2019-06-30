Details of mandatory reporting of students' immunization status, which is planned for September 2019, will be released in the near future. (Photo from Pixabay)

VICTORIA, B.C. – Parents will have to provide immunization records for students looking to get vaccinated this September.

B.C. is introducing mandatory reporting through the Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation.

The regulations kicks in once the 2019-2020 school year begins.

Mandatory immunization records are something Minister of Health Adrian Dix says will help prepare in the event of an outbreak.

“This mandatory reporting of the immunization status of students will ensure the public health system is prepared in the event of an outbreak. Furthermore, with the up-to-date records, public health can reach out to families with children behind on their immunizations and provide an opportunity to catch them up, as well as discuss any concerns with parents.”

Families who have already provided a vaccination history won’t have to do anything when the new school year starts.

Those with an incomplete or missing record will be contacted by public health on how to provide their child’s immunization information if it’s needed.

To check on immunization status, or to find a public health unit anywhere in the province, visit https://immunizebc.ca/finder.