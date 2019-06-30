The agency says older Medtronic MiniMed 508 and MiniMed Paradigm insulin pumps distributed between 2010 and 2015, may be vulnerable to cyber attacks. (Supplied by Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels)

OTTAWA, ON -Health Canada is advising patients and health care providers that certain insulin pumps could be at risk.

The agency says older Medtronic MiniMed 508 and MiniMed Paradigm insulin pumps distributed between 2010 and 2015, may be vulnerable to cyber attacks.

According to the company, the settings could be altered by an unauthorized person.

Diabetic patients using an affected model are asked to identify if they have one of the problem devices and to take the precautions listed by Canada Health.

The agency also advises users to talk to their health care provider at their next appointment about whether switching to a newer model with increased cyber security protection is the right option for them.

No pumps have been hacked at this time.

According to Medtronic, 2,620 of these insulin pumps have been sold in Canada.