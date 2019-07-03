Panago Pizza Duncan raised 16,145.67 for Nourish Cowichan through a recent fundraiser.

All proceeds from their sales on Friday went to the Nourish Cowichan Society, which feeds school-aged children that would otherwise have nothing to eat.

Nourish Cowichan provides breakfasts that include waffles, muffins, breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, and apple sauce.

Last year, Panago Pizza donated three dollars from every large pizza sold, two from every medium, and one dollar for every small pizza that was sold.