Stocking Lake trail in Ladysmith shut down to fix water main. Supplied by the Town of Ladysmith.

A section of the Stocking Lake trail is shut down for approximately a week, effective today.

The reason for the closure is due to Town of Ladysmith crews having to repair a water main.

Trail users accessing the trailhead from Thetis Drive will be stopped at the balancing reservoir, about one and a half kilometres along the path up to Stocking Lake.

This broken water main is critical to the community’s water supply from Stocking Lake.

As a reminder, Ladysmith, Stz’uminus First Nation, and Diamond Improvement District residents are subject to stage three water restrictions.

Check www.ladysmith.ca for updates.