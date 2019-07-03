Section of Stocking Lake Trail Closed for a Week
Stocking Lake trail in Ladysmith shut down to fix water main. Supplied by the Town of Ladysmith.
A section of the Stocking Lake trail is shut down for approximately a week, effective today.
The reason for the closure is due to Town of Ladysmith crews having to repair a water main.
Trail users accessing the trailhead from Thetis Drive will be stopped at the balancing reservoir, about one and a half kilometres along the path up to Stocking Lake.
This broken water main is critical to the community’s water supply from Stocking Lake.
As a reminder, Ladysmith, Stz’uminus First Nation, and Diamond Improvement District residents are subject to stage three water restrictions.
Check www.ladysmith.ca for updates.