The Convoy for Wilder is in support of this little boy's family. Supplied by Raymond Ridge.

The death of a toddler who was hit and killed by a vehicle in a Cobble Hill driveway is an unthinkable tragedy.

As both Wilder’s family and the community try to come to grips with what happened, a Convoy for Wilder is planned for Sunday afternoon in Cobble Hill.

Raymond Ridge is the organizer of the convoy and explains the reason behind this event.

“I just thought I’d put together a convoy of a young boy’s favourite toys, everything he has in his sandbox and make a real-life convoy out of it,” said Ridge. “He has his other brothers and sisters there that witnessed it and the easiest way to bring the smiles and cheers back to the family is to see this real-life convoy of what you play with, in your sandbox.”

Wilder loved playing with big trucks and Ridge said anyone planning to participate in the convoy is asked to be at Country Grocer, ideally by 2 pm on Sunday.

“You’re to be at Country Grocer in Cobble Hill, the upper parking lot, between two and three pm and the convoy would like to leave at three pm,” said Ridge. “It goes down Cobble Hill Road, turns left on Hutchinson Road, then left again on Watson Road. Wilder’s family will be present at the Evergreen School and at the Cobble Hill Hall.”

Motorcycles, hot rods, big rigs, and farm equipment are all welcome to participate in the convoy.

Business owners along this route are asked to put up purple ribbons and balloons.

