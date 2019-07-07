Today is Children’s Day at the 39 Days of July Festival.

Longevity John, the Artistic Director and Creator of the Festival said Children’s Day is designed for children, eight and under.

“There’s no charge, there are one or two rides, there are horse rides (a couple of horses come down from Alpine Stables), they have a chance to go on a horse ride,” said Longevity John. “Norman Foote does this great children’s show, there are a couple of other things on the stage as well.”

He said, “The nice thing is, it’s for eight and under, for all those new kids to come down and give it a shot, it’s great for the parents.”

The entertainment for the kids will run from 11 to 3 pm on the Buckerfields Stage in Charles Hoey Park.

There’s no charge for any of the activities.