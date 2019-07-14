Students from Ecole Ballenas are off to the Kennedy Space Station. Supplied by School District 69.

It’s an out-of-this-world opportunity for five Ecole Ballenas Secondary students.

These students are headed to the Kennedy Space Centre in the Cape Canaveral region of Florida to watch a rocket, carrying an experiment they designed, launch to the International Space Station.

The experiment will orbit Earth for about four weeks and in that time, it will be conducted by the International Space Station astronauts.

The student’s experiment, Investigating the Growth Patterns of Alfalfa Sprouts in microgravity will determine if this idea could provide nourishment for future manned spaceflight.

Two mission patches, created by School District 69 students Julia Chambers from Arrowview Elementary and Eryn Goodman from Kwalikum Secondary will join the science experiment in space.

The students are expected to be at Cape Canaveral by July 20, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon.