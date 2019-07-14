Map of the road closure due to water main replacement. Supplied by Municipality of North Cowichan.

The Municipality of North Cowichan is installing a new water main today and Drummond Drive between Herd Road and Chisholm Road will be closed.

The closure will be in effect for two weeks and crews will be working in the area from 7:30 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday.

Along with installing the new water main, crews will be working on a project to restore existing water sources.