Construction value in the Regional District of Nanaimo has gone down by more than 30 percent in the first half of 2019, as compared to last year’s numbers.

In the seven electoral areas within the RDN, there was a slight increase in building permits, compared to last year, as more than 450 were processed, 440 were processed last year.

The construction value of these permits was $57 million, a 32 percent decrease from last year.

The RDN issued 25 non-residential building permits which were valued $6.8 million dollars, compared to 15 permits worth $2.7 million in the year prior.

The regional district has completed a service where people can apply for building permits online and it should be ready by this December.