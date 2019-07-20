North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to two robberies in Duncan recently.

In the first incident, members responded to a vehicle theft that turned into a robbery in the 300-block of Trunk Road.

56-year-old Duncan man, Peter Frances was taken into custody and the weapon that was believed to be used in the robbery was found with him and seized.

He was charged with theft under $5,000 dollars, assault with a weapon and two counts for failing to comply with a probation order.

The second incident involved the robbery of a local jewellery store near Craig Street and Kenneth Street.

The suspect produced a weapon during the incident and the man was located a short time later close to that intersection.

47-year-old Duncan man, Jarrod Lane was taken into custody and he’s charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and theft under $5,000 dollars.

Anyone who has surveillance footage or witnessed these incidents is asked to call 250-748-5522.