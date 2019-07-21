Residents on Gabriola and Mudge Islands may soon notice that they have to endure fewer outages, at least from a maintenance perspective.

A BC Hydro spokesperson says the utility is adding a second distribution circuit on the two gulf islands to better serve the more than 35 hundred customers there.

The final phase of this multi-million dollar project includes upgrading the overhead lines between Nanaimo and Mudge Island to accommodate the new circuit.

This project is estimated at three point five million dollars and the second circuit should be operational before peak winter usage kicks in.