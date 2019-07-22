It’s a major landmark in the Harbour City and the pavilion in Maffeo Sutton Park is going to get some much-needed attention.

The City of Nanaimo has issued a request for proposals for suitable and interested applicants to come forward and bid on a project that would see a mural painted on the bottom of the Nanaimo Lions Pavilion.

This is a hot spot for graffiti vandals and the hope is that no one will deface a new mural.

The RFP artwork needs to capture imagination, excellence, and originality.

The Lions Club and the City of Nanaimo will judge the submissions.