It’s hot and dry in coastal BC and that has prompted BC Ferries to issue a warning to its customers.

The transportation giant is encouraging travellers to be diligent when it comes to fire safety.

Tessa Humphries with BC Ferries said local fire departments are a great resource in helping ensure everyone stays safe in our beautiful region of the province.

“It’s very dry out there, check with the local fire departments for wildfire prevention tips and restrictions and use extreme caution with cigarette butts, barbeques, and other heat-producing items,” said Humphries. “We want to make sure we do our part to keep these coastal communities safe from wildfires this summer.”

Humphries said this warning covers travellers all over coastal BC.

“We’re looking at the southern gulf islands, the northern gulf islands, and the northern Vancouver Island area, Nanaimo, West Vancouver, as well as the Sunshine Coast,” said Humphries.

More tips to staying fire smart are available here.